Chicago Cubs claim lefty Rob Zastryzny off waivers from Milwaukee

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have claimed left-hander Rob Zastryzny off waivers from the Brewers. The 32-year-old Zastryzny posted a 1.17 ERA in nine appearances and three starts for Milwaukee last season while splitting time between the Brewers and Triple-A Nashville. A second-round pick by the Cubs in the 2013 amateur draft, he had a 4.41 ERA in 18 appearances for the club from 2016 to 2018. He is 4-0 with a 4.30 ERA over 54 games and five starts for Chicago, the New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels, Pittsburgh and Milwaukee. The Cubs also designated reliever Jimmy Herget for assignment.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.