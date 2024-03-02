Chicago Cubs agree to minor league deal with first baseman Garrett Cooper

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago Cubs and first baseman Garrett Cooper have agreed to a minor league contract that includes an invitation to big league camp for spring training. The 33-year-old Cooper played for Miami and San Diego last year, batting .251 with 17 homers and 61 RBIs in 123 games. He was traded to the Padres on Aug. 1.

