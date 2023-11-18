Chicago Cubs agree to 1-year contract with third baseman Patrick Wisdom

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs and third baseman Patrick Wisdom have agreed to a one-year contract. Wisdom hit .205 with 23 homers and 46 RBIs in 97 games for Chicago this year. The Cubs also tendered 2024 contracts to six arbitration-eligible players: pitchers Justin Steele, Adbert Alzolay, Mark Leiter Jr., and Julian Merryweather, to go along with infielder Nick Madrigal and outfielder Mike Tauchman. Steele and Alzolay are coming off breakout performances. Steele went 16-5 with a 3.06 ERA in 30 starts this year. Alzolay took over the closer role, finishing with a 2.67 ERA and 22 saves in 25 opportunities.

