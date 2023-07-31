Chicago Cubs acquire Jeimer Candelario in a trade with the Washington Nationals

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have reacquired Jeimer Candelario in a trade with the Washington Nationals. Candelario was one of the top bats on the market ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. He’s batting .258 with 16 homers and 53 RBIs in 99 games this season. He made his big league debut with the Cubs in 2016. The Cubs got Candelario and cash from Washington for minor leaguers DJ Herz and Kevin Made. Herz was an eighth-round pick in the 2019 amateur draft. He’s 1-1 with a 3.97 ERA in 14 starts for Double-A Tennessee this season. The 20-year-old Made hit .241 with three homers and 25 RBIs in 70 games for High-A South Bend.

