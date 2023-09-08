Chicago Blackhawks to retire Hall of Fame defenseman Chris Chelios’ No. 7 jersey

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks will retire Hall of Fame defenseman Chris Chelios’ No. 7 jersey. The Blackhawks had Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder deliver the news to his longtime friend during the band’s concert at the United Center on Thursday night. Chelios, a Chicago native, played for his hometown team from 1990 until he was traded to Detroit in March 1999. He had 92 goals and 395 assists in 664 regular-season games with the Blackhawks. He remains the team’s career leader with 1,495 penalty minutes. Danny Wirtz, the chairman and CEO of the team, says his late father, Rocky, wanted Chelios’ No. 7 to be the next number retired by the franchise. Rocky Wirtz died in July at age 70.

