Chicago Blackhawks to play without a captain this season

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks will not have a captain this season. General manager Kyle Davidson made the announcement. Jonathan Toews captained the team for almost 15 years, but he played his last game with the team in April. Davidson says Chicago will have a group of alternate captains. That group will be announced later in training camp, which begins this week. The rebuilding Blackhawks are looking for progress after finishing last in the Central Division with a 26-49-7 record. Following the awful season, they won the NHL draft lottery and selected Connor Bedard with the No. 1 overall pick.

