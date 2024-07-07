Chicago Blackhawks sign defenseman Artyom Levshunov to an entry-level contract

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have signed Artyom Levshunov to an entry-level contract after taking the defenseman with the No. 2 overall pick in the NHL draft. The three-year deal carries a $975,000 cap hit. Instead of returning to Michigan State for a second season, the 18-year-old Levshunov most likely will begin his professional career with Rockford of the American Hockey League. He might be able to make the Blackhawks out of training camp, but the team signed veteran defensemen Alec Martinez and T.J. Brodie on the first day of free agency.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.