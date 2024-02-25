Chicago Blackhawks retire Chris Chelios’ No. 7 jersey

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have retired Chris Chelios’ No. 7 jersey during a pregame ceremony that highlighted the defenseman’s hard-charging lifestyle on and off the ice. The 62-year-old Chelios, a Chicago native, played for his hometown team from 1990 until he was traded to Detroit in March 1999. He had 92 goals and 395 assists in 664 regular-season games with the Blackhawks. He remains the team’s career leader with 1,495 penalty minutes. The three-time Stanley Cup champion was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2013.

