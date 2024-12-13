Chicago Blackhawks recall top prospect Frank Nazar from the minors

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have recalled top prospect Frank Nazar from the minor leagues. Chicago also placed defenseman Alec Martinez on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 7. Martinez, who signed a $4 million, one-year contract with the Blackhawks in free agency, has a neck injury. The 20-year-old Nazar had 11 goals and 13 assists in 21 games with Rockford of the American Hockey League. Nazar was selected by Chicago with the No. 13 pick in the 2022 draft. After starring for the University of Michigan, he agreed to a three-year contract with the Blackhawks in April.

