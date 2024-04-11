Chicago Blackhawks bring up defenseman Ethan Del Mastro from the minors

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks are taking a closer look at one of their top prospects for at least a couple of days. Defenseman Ethan Del Mastro has been recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League. The 21-year-old Del Mastro was selected by Chicago in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL draft. The Blackhawks host Nashville on Friday night and play Carolina on Sunday in their home finale. Connor Murphy, one of the team’s top defensemen, is expected to play against the Predators after missing most of the season with a groin injury.

