Chicago Blackhawks and No. 1 overall draft pick Connor Bedard agree to 3-year contract

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks and forward Connor Bedard have agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract for the No. 1 overall draft pick. The team said the deal through the 2025-26 season will mean a $950,000 salary cap hit, the maximum allowed. It was announced on Bedard’s 18th birthday. Bedard became the second No. 1 pick in Blackhawks history, joining Patrick Kane, who went first overall in 2007 and helped form the core of a team that won three Stanley Cups from 2010 to 2015.

