Chicago Blackhawks agree to contracts with forwards Zach Sanford and Martin Misiak

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to contracts with forwards Zach Sanford and Martin Misiak. Sanford got a one-year, two-way contract that carries a $775,000 NHL cap hit. Misiak’s deal is a three-year, entry-level contract that has an $878,333 cap hit. The contracts were announced on Tuesday. The 29-year-old Sanford played for Arizona and Chicago this season, finishing with no goals and six assists in 29 games. He also had four goals and six assists in 29 regular-season games for Rockford and Tucson in the American Hockey League. The 19-year-old Misiak was selected by the Blackhawks in the second round of last year’s NHL draft.

