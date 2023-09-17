Chicago Bears struggle defensively in a 27-17 loss to Mayfield, Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Chicago Bears had defensive backs Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker leave the game in a three-play sequence during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ second offensive series. It was the start of a long day for the Bears defense in a 27-17 loss. Chicago allowed 437 yards as Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield went 26 for 36 for 317 yards and a touchdown. The Bears didn’t have a sack or force a turnover. In the end, the Bears finished with a franchise-record 12th straight loss.

