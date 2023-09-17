Chicago Bears struggle defensively in a 27-17 loss to Mayfield, Buccaneers

By MARK DIDTLER The Associated Press
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) is stopped by Chicago Bears cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. (27) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris O'Meara]

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Chicago Bears had defensive backs Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker leave the game in a three-play sequence during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ second offensive series. It was the start of a long day for the Bears defense in a 27-17 loss. Chicago allowed 437 yards as Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield went 26 for 36 for 317 yards and a touchdown. The Bears didn’t have a sack or force a turnover. In the end, the Bears finished with a franchise-record 12th straight loss.

