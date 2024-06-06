Chicago Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams is encouraged by his early progress in a 3-day minicamp

LAKE FOREST, IL (AP) — Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams emerged from his first exposure to veteran NFL players at organized team activities and minicamp with a greater appreciation for what he’s up against. The Bears’ three-day mandatory minicamp concluded Thursday. Williams discovered that he has plenty to learn, and the defense he’ll face every day in training camp will be a formidable one. During each of the first two days of camp, Williams made a late throw over the middle and was intercepted. Coach Matt Eberflus says he plans to have Williams continue to work against the first-string defense.

