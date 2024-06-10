Chicago Bears re-sign veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis to 1-year contract

By The Associated Press
FILE - Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis runs down the field after a catch during an NFL football game, Oct. 10, 2021, in Cincinnati. The Chicago Bears brought back Lewis on Monday, June 10, 2024, re-signing the veteran tight end to a one-year contract. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Zach Bolinger]

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears are bringing back Marcedes Lewis, re-signing the veteran tight end to a one-year contract. Lewis played in 17 games for Chicago last season, finishing with four receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown. He returns to a tight end room that also includes Cole Kmet and Gerald Everett, who agreed to a $12 million, two-year contract in March as a free agent. The Bears haven’t had a winning record since they went 12-4 in 2018, but they are hoping to take a step forward this upcoming season after taking quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.