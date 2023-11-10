Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields out again because of dislocated right thumb

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is inactive for their game against Carolina because of a dislocated right thumb. Fields got hurt during a Week 6 loss to Minnesota. The 24-year-old Fields has passed for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns with six interceptions in six starts in his third season. With Fields out, Tyson Bagent is scheduled to make his fourth consecutive start for Chicago. Bagent is an undrafted rookie from Division II Shepherd University in West Virginia. Carolina is playing without outside linebacker Brian Burns and cornerback C.J. Henderson because of concussions.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.