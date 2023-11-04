Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields doubtful after 1st practice since dislocating thumb

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields practiced Friday for the first time since dislocating his thumb in a game last month and moved closer to returning to the field on game day. Fields has been labeled doubtful for Sunday’s game with New Orleans. He has been taking part in meetings and is aware of the game plan, even if the limited practice was his first since being injured on Oct. 15. Tyson Bagent has started the last two games and is set to start this week, although coach Matt Eberflus pointed out doubtful means only “…51% out.” The Bears have a Thursday night game against Carolina coming up next week. Fields is still feeling some pain in the thumb and is throwing with a glove on, and has no other restraints.

