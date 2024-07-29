Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams fights through training camp’s early ups and downs

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has experienced some ups and downs during his first eight days of training camp. Despite his occasional struggles, the first pick of the 2024 draft from Southern California believes he’s making progress. The Bears haven’t decided whether or how much Williams will play in Thursday night’s preseason opener, the Hall of Fame Game against the Houston Texans at Canton, Ohio. Coach Matt Eberflus was expected to announce his plans for the game on Tuesday, but Williams sees the upside in getting playing time against mostly backups in an extra preseason game.

