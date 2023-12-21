Chicago Bears offensive inconsistency leads to questions about offensive coordinator Luke Getsy

The Bears offense continues to struggle with consistent scoring and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is taking plenty of blame, along with quarterback Justin Fields. Coach Matt Eberflus said big-picture issues like the future of the offense will be addressed after the season but for now the Bears are even struggling with getting their running attack in motion despite being ranked fifth in rushing. Fields calls 28 points a target for his offense every week but they’ve had a pattern of struggling to get into the end zone every other game since early October.

