Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos signs 4-year contract extension

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos has signed a four-year contract extension that runs through the 2027 season. Bears general manager Ryan Poles says Santos’ “consistency and dependability will help us continue to elevate.” The 32-year-old Santos is 27 for 29 on field goals and 24 for 26 on extra points heading into Sunday’s game against Arizona. He is 6 for 6 on field-goal attempts from 50-plus yards this season.

