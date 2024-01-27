Chicago Bears hire Eric Washington as defensive coordinator

By The Associated Press
FILE - Buffalo Bills assistant head coach/defensive line Eric Washington talks with his players during an NFL pre-season football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Aug. 12, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Washington is returning to Chicago as the new defensive coordinator for the Bears after he began his NFL coaching career with the franchise. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gary McCullough]

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Eric Washington is returning to Chicago as the defensive coordinator for the Bears, with whom he began his NFL coaching career. Washington spent the previous four seasons with the Buffalo Bills. He was promoted to assistant head coach/defensive line coach before this season. Washington’s first NFL coaching job was with the Bears in 2008, serving as a defensive assistant. He was promoted to defensive line coach in 2010. Chicago had been without a defensive coordinator since Alan Williams resigned in September for what he said were personal reasons.

