Chicago Bears hire Eric Washington as defensive coordinator

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Eric Washington is returning to Chicago as the defensive coordinator for the Bears, with whom he began his NFL coaching career. Washington spent the previous four seasons with the Buffalo Bills. He was promoted to assistant head coach/defensive line coach before this season. Washington’s first NFL coaching job was with the Bears in 2008, serving as a defensive assistant. He was promoted to defensive line coach in 2010. Chicago had been without a defensive coordinator since Alan Williams resigned in September for what he said were personal reasons.

