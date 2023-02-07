Chicago Bears help promote NFL in trip to Spain

MADRID (AP) — The Chicago Bears have finished five days of clinics with kids in Barcelona and Madrid to help promote the NFL in Spain. The last day of the clinics was in Madrid with several hundred kids participating. Former Bears player Roberto Garza was among those representing the organization. Bears’ manager of youth football and community programs Gustavo Silva says the clinics help the process of “building positive momentum for the growth of football” worldwide. Madrid is one of the European cities vying to host NFL games in the near future.

