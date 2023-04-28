Chicago Bears draft Tennessee OT Darnell Wright at No. 10

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears selected Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright with the No. 10 overall pick in the NFL draft. The move should give quarterback Justin Fields more protection. The Bears traded back one spot with the Philadelphia Eagles and got a fourth-round pick in 2024. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound Wright was first-team, All-SEC as a right tackle last season. He played left tackle in 2021. The Bears finished with the worst record in the league last year at 3-14.

