Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson says he’s surprised he didn’t get traded

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was surprised he didn’t get traded after being granted permission to seek a deal with another team. Johnson says he wants to remain in Chicago for the long term even though he and general manager Ryan Poles remain in a contract standoff with his rookie deal set to expire after the season. Johnson says he’s “not asking to change the market or” break records.” He felt “for sure” he would be in a different uniform and was disappointed a deal did not get completed. Poles thought they were close to a contract extension after a meeting Sunday in Los Angeles where the Bears played the Chargers that night.

