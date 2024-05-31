Chicago Bears are ready to embrace ‘Hard Knocks’ cameras this summer

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Bears were ready to welcome the “Hard Knocks” cameras after HBO and the NFL picked the founding franchise to be featured on the training camp documentary for the first time. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds says it “shows that we got something brewing here.” Coach Matt Eberflus says the Bears are “excited about it” and won’t act differently with the HBO crew around. Chairman George McCaskey long resisted having the Bears participate. But with everything they have going on, now sure seems like a good time. The Bears drafted quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick after trading Justin Fields and acquiring six-time Pro Bowl receiver Keenan Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.