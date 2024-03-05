Chicago Bears agree to trade with Buffalo Bills for OL Ryan Bates

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Chicago Bears finally landed offensive lineman Ryan Bates. The Bears have agreed to trade a fifth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills for the 27-year-old Bates. The move is pending a physical, and it won’t become official until the start of the NFL’s new business year on March 13. Chicago tried to acquire Bates when he was a restricted free agent in 2022, signing him to an offer sheet. But the Bills retained Bates by matching the Bears’ $17 million, four-year contract offer.

