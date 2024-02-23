Chicago Bears add 2 more assistants to coach Matt Eberflus’ staff

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears added to Matt Eberflus’ staff, hiring former Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup quarterback Ryan Griffin as an offensive assistant and Bryan Bing as assistant defensive line coach. Griffin will work with quarterbacks and wide receivers. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with New Orleans in 2013 and moved to Tampa Bay in 2015. He remained there until 2022. Griffin appeared in just two games during his career, though he was with the Buccaneers in the 2020 Super Bowl championship season. Bing was an assistant with Indianapolis last season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.