Chibuzo Agbo, Matt Knowling lead USC over Chattanooga 77-51 in Eric Musselman’s debut for Trojans

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chibuzo Agbo had 14 points, reserve Matt Knowling scored 13 points and Southern Cal cruised to a 77-51 victory over Chattanooga in a season-opening victory for first-year coach Eric Musselman. Agbo made 4 of 9 shots from 3-point range and 5 of 11 overall for USC. Knowling made all six of his shots and his only free throw. Musselman takes over the Trojans program as they head from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten this season. Musselman most recently spent five seasons at Arkansas where he led the Razorbacks to a 111-59 record. He has the 10th best winning percentage of all active Division I coaches with at least nine seasons. Honor Huff scored 17 points to lead Chattanooga.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.