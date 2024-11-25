Chibuzo Agbo hits 4 3s, scores 21 to help USC beat Grambling 80-69

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boise State transfer Chibuzo Agbo scored 16 of his season-high 21 points in the second half, Josh Cohen added 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting and Southern California beat Grambling 80-69. Desmond Claude scored 14 for USC (5-1). Reserves Wesley Yates III, Claude and Agbo started the second half for the Trojans after Grambling shot 54% from the field in the first to take a 38-37 lead into the break. Claude converted a three-point play, Agbo sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a layup and and-1 free throw by Saint Thomas before Terrence Williams II capped a 14-0 run that made it 65-53 midway through the second half and gave USC the lead for good. Kintavious Dozier scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half for the Tigers.

