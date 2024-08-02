Chiara Leone wins women’s 50-meter rifle 3 positions shooting for 1st Swiss gold at Paris Olympics

CHATEAUROUX, France (AP) — Chiara Leone got Switzerland’s first gold medal of the Paris Olympics by winning the women’s 50-meter rifle three positions shooting event. Sagen Maddalena came away with silver for the first U.S. shooting medal at the Games. China’s Zhang Qiongyue was third for bronze. Maddalena ended what was tied for the longest American shooting drought at an Olympics since 1988. Leone won on her final shot to finish 1.4 points ahead of Maddalena and set an Olympic record.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.