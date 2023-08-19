Cheyenne Parker scores a career-high 29 to help the Dream beat the Sky 78-67

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Cheyenne Parker scored a career-high 29 points, Allisha Gray added 20 points and the Atlanta Dream beat the Chicago Sky 78-67 to snap a three-game losing streak. Parker was 10 of 20 from the field and 9 of 10 at the free-throw line to top her previous scoring best of 25 points set earlier this season. She also had seven rebounds. Danielle Robinson had 10 points and seven assists for Atlanta (16-16). The Dream were without leading scorer Rhyne Howard due to a nose injury. Gray was helped off the court with 6:39 remaining in the fourth quarter but she did return.

