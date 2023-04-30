Cheyenne Knight leads by 2 through 3 rounds at Wilshire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cheyenne Knight shot a bogey-free 4-under 67 on Saturday to take a two-shot lead through three rounds of the LA Championship at Wilshire Country Club. Knight was at 9-under 204 through 54 holes, and her best round of the week had special significance. She shot 3-under 33 on the back nine. Her late brother, Brandon, wore No. 33 while playing high school football in Texas. Knight teared up when an LPGA official mentioned her back-nine score. Hae Ran Ryu also shot 67 and was two shots back alongside Hannah Green, who shot 69. Green played her first 12 holes in 3 over but birdied five of her last six.

