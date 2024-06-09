Chet Walker, a seven-time All-Star forward who helped the 76ers win the 1967 NBA title, has died

Chet Walker, a seven-time All-Star forward who helped Wilt Chamberlain and the Philadelphia 76ers win the 1967 NBA title, has died. He was 84. The National Basketball Players Association confirmed Walker’s death, according to NBA.com. The 76ers, Chicago Bulls and National Basketball Retired Players Association also extended their condolences on social media. The Bulls say Walker “made a lasting impact on the sport of basketball and the city of Chicago.” Walker was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.

