Chet Holmgren adds a ‘new dynamic’ to the Thunder after missing last season with a foot injury

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City forward Chet Holmgren is back after missing last year with a foot injury. His teammates believe the 7-foot-1 forward/center will be a difference-maker on both ends of the floor. Holmgren was the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA draft. He had a strong summer league performance but was injured during a pro-am game. After a long rehabilitation process, Holmgren is back and 13 pounds heavier. He’ll get his first major test when the Thunder open the preseason at home against the San Antonio Spurs.

