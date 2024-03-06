Cherundolo fined $10,000 by Major League Soccer for saying match should not have been played in snow

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles FC coach Steve Cherundolo has been fined $10,000 by Major League Soccer for complaining that last weekend’s game against Salt Lake was played amid snow and lightning. The start of the game, a 3-0 LA loss, was pushed back two hours because of the weather. The match was stopped 3 1/2 minutes in and interrupted for about an hour because of lightning. Cherundolo said after the game: “An absolute joke that we had to play today. Not safe for the players. One of the worst professional sporting events I’ve ever seen in my life.”

