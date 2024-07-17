Chennedy Carter scores 34 and Angel Reese records another double-double as the Sky beat the Aces

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored 34 points, Angel Reese had 13 points and 10 rebounds for her 16th double-double in the last 17 games, and the Chicago Sky beat the Las Vegas Aces 93-85. Chicago led 42-21 at the midway point of the second quarter and held the advantage until Megan Gustafson made a 3-pointer from the corner with 8:16 remaining in the fourth to give the Aces their first lead of the game at 72-71. A’ja Wilson had 28 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks for her sixth straight game this season with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds for Las Vegas.

