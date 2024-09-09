Chennedy Carter scores 11 of her 28 in the first quarter as Sky cruise to 92-77 win over Wings

CHICAGO (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored seven of her 28 points in the first couple minutes and the Chicago Sky never trailed in their 92-77 win over the Dallas Wings. Chicago has a one-game lead game lead over the Atlanta Dream for the eighth and final playoff spot with five games remaining in the Sky’s regular season. Dallas has lost four games in a row. Carter scored 11 points in the first quarter, and Chicago used a 13-1 run midway through the period to blow the game open. Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 23 points.

