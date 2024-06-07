Chennedy Carter and rookie Angel Reese lead the Sky past the Mystics, who fall to 0-10

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored a season-high 25 points off the bench, rookie Angel Reese had 16 points, 11 rebounds and five steals, and the Chicago Sky beat the winless Washington Mystics 79-71. Chicago handed Washington its 10th straight loss, tied for the fourth longest losing streak to start a season in WNBA history. The Mystics scored just 27 points in the second half and finished with 24 turnovers. Rookie Aaliyah Edwards set season highs with 23 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks for Washington.

