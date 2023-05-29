Chennai wins Indian Premier League in stunning finish against Gujarat

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — The Chennai Super Kings have won the Indian Premier League for a record-equaling fifth time with a last-ball, five-wicket victory over the defending champion Gujarat Titans. Ravindra Jadeja plundered a six and a four from the last two deliveries against Mohit Sharma to help the Super Kings chase down a revised target of 171 runs in 15 overs. Gujarat’s young left-hander Sai Sudharsan earlier made a blistering 96 off 47 balls and Wriddhiman Saha scored 54 in the home team’s total of 214-4 before rain arrived and took the already-delayed final well past midnight.

