Chennai wins Indian Premier League in stunning finish against Gujarat

By The Associated Press
Players of Chennai Super Kings celebrate with the winners trophy after their win in the Indian Premier League final cricket match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ajit Solanki]

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — The Chennai Super Kings have won the Indian Premier League for a record-equaling fifth time with a last-ball, five-wicket victory over the defending champion Gujarat Titans. Ravindra Jadeja plundered a six and a four from the last two deliveries against Mohit Sharma to help the Super Kings chase down a revised target of 171 runs in 15 overs. Gujarat’s young left-hander Sai Sudharsan earlier made a blistering 96 off 47 balls and Wriddhiman Saha scored 54 in the home team’s total of 214-4 before rain arrived and took the already-delayed final well past midnight.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.