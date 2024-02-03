Chen scores 25, Princeton women return to the Top 25 with 79-59 win over Yale, Tigers’ 11th straight

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Kaitlyn Chen scored 27 points and No. 25 Princeton pulled away in the second half for a 79-59 win over Yale, the Tigers’ 11th-straight win but first since returning to the Top 25 this week. Ellie Mitchell had 11 rebounds, which is where the game was won. The Tigers had a 44-21 rebounding advantage, 20-4 on the offensive end. Kiley Capstraw scored 16 points for Yale. Despite a 4 of 14 fourth quarter, Yale ended up at 46% shooting (22 of 48) but with the rebounding advantage and heating up to 57% in the second half, Princeton’s 18 more rebounds led to the comfortable win. The Tigers asserted themselves in the third quarter when they turned a 35-30 halftime lead into a 64-46 advantage.

