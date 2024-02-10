Chen, Nweke lead No. 25 Princeton down the stretch in 67-54 win over Penn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kaitlyn Chen scored 20 points, Chet Nweke added 17 and No. 25 Princeton held off a second-half charge to defeat Pennsylvania 67-54 for its 13 consecutive victory. The teams combined to make one of 11 shots in the first four minutes of the third quarter before a couple of 3-pointers by Ese Ogbevire and a layup by Mataya Gayle helped Penn get to within 46-42 after trailing by 11 at halftime. Ogbevire’s layup to open the fourth quarter got the Quakers within two points. Nweke and Chen made a series of free throws and Chen followed with a jumper to put Princeton up 54-46 with 6:40 remaining. Another six-point run had the Tigers ahead 60-48 with 3 minutes left and they led by double digits the rest of the game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.