Cheltenham Festival opens with Willie Mullins claiming 3 wins to close in on extraordinary milestone

CHELTENHAM, England (AP) — The Cheltenham Festival has opened with top Irish trainer Willie Mullins claiming three victories on Day 1 to close in on the extraordinary milestone of 100 winners at the prestigious jumps meeting. His wins included State Man in the marquee Champion Hurdle. Mullins is now on 97 career wins at Cheltenham and that’s 34 more than any other trainer. He triumphed with Gaelic Warrior in the Arkle and Lossiemouth in the Mares’ Hurdle either side of State Man in soggy conditions on the English track.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.