Chelsea’s slide continues with 1-0 loss to Aston Villa in EPL to ramp up pressure on Pochettino

LONDON (AP) — Aston Villa ramped up the pressure on Mauricio Pochettino by beating 10-man Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday. Chelsea now has three losses and just one win under Pochettino in the league and went a man down in the 58th minute when Malo Gusto was shown a straight red card for a reckless tackle. Villa took full advantage as Ollie Watkins scored the winner in the 73rd with a second effort after his initial shot was blocked. Chelsea had been the dominant team until the sending off but once again were inefficient in the final third.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.