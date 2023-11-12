Chelsea’s Palmer comes back to haunt Man City in thrilling 4-4 draw

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Former Manchester City player Cole Palmer scored a penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time as Chelsea came back to draw 4-4 with the defending Premier League champions. Palmer left City for Chelsea in a deal worth around $52 million in September and showed supreme composure to fire past Ederson in the dying stages of a thrilling match at Stamford Bridge. Rodri had looked like securing a win for Pep Guardiola’s team with a deflected effort with four minutes left of regulation time. But referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot when Ruben Dias slid into substitute Armando Broja in the box. Palmer swept his shot into the corner to stop City moving three points clear at the top.

