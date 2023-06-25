Chelsea’s Koulibaly is the latest soccer star to head to Saudi Arabia

LONDON (AP) — Kalidou Koulibaly has become the latest soccer star to head to Saudi Arabia after joining Al-Hilal from Chelsea on a three-year contract. The Senegal international has followed in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante by opting to play in the lucrative Saudi Pro League. The 32-year-old center back only spent a year at Chelsea after signing from Napoli last summer on a four-year contract. Financial details of the Saudi deal were not revealed. Al-Hilal is Saudi’s most successful team. It also recently signed Portugal international Ruben Neves from Wolverhampton.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.