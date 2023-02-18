Chelsea’s Azpilicueta awake in hospital after kick to head

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta will stay in hospital overnight after being kicked in the head in the English Premier League. Chelsea manager Graham Potter says he expects the Spaniard to remain in hospital for at least 24 hours. Azpilicueta was hit in the face by an attempted overhead kick by Southampton opponent Sékou Mara in the 74th minute. Azpilicueta was taken off on a stretcher wearing a neck brace and breathing from an oxygen mask after a 10-minute stoppage of play. Potter says: “Thankfully he’s conscious.”

