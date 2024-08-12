Chelsea’s American defender Caleb Wiley to spend season on loan at Strasbourg

By The Associated Press
FILE - Caleb Wiley of the United States celebrates after scoring a goal at Bicentenario stadium in San Juan, Argentina, May 23, 2023. The U.S. men’s national team plays at the Olympics for the first time since 2008 when it takes on host nation and one of the tournament favorites France in Marseille on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Natacha Pisarenko]

LONDON (AP) — New Chelsea signing Caleb Wiley will spend the season on loan at French team Strasbourg, the two clubs said Monday. Chelsea signed the 19-year-old American left-back from Atlanta United last month, and he then played for the U.S. at the Paris Olympics. He will now join up with the club that is being coached by Liam Rosenior. “We look forward to supporting his development throughout the season,” Chelsea said in a statement. Wiley, who was born and raised in Atlanta, signed a six-year contract with Chelsea after joining for a fee in the region of $11 million.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.