Chelsea’s $1B spending spree hasn’t worked out. Pochettino wants to go back in the transfer market

Chelsea has managed to do something few thought could be possible. The club has spent $1 billion on players without getting any better. There’s a case to be made that the team which still held the status of European champion as recently as 18 months ago has deteriorated after its unprecedented spending spree. Chelsea is languishing in 12th place approaching the halfway stage of the Premier League campaign. The team finished last season in the exact same position. Chelsea spent $280 million in the summer of 2022, $350 million in January this year and more than $400 million in the most recent offseason. Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino says he might need to spend some more.

