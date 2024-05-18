Chelsea women rout United to win 5th straight title as manager Emma Hayes exits for US

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Chelsea has routed Manchester United 6-0 to clinch its fifth straight Women’s Super League title in a triumphant sendoff for manager Emma Hayes. Hayes ends her 12-year spell at Chelsea on a high note before heading across the Atlantic to take over as coach of the U.S. women’s team. Hayes has won 15 major trophies at Chelsea including seven WSLs. Mayra Ramirez scored twice on Saturday as Chelsea headed off Manchester City to the title on goal difference.

