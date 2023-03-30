Chelsea, Wolfsburg reach Women’s Champions League semifinals

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger saved two penalties to help Chelsea knock out title holder Lyon 4-3 in a shootout and reach the semifinals of the Women’s Champions League at Stamford Bridge. It was a bad evening for French clubs as PSG also exited the tournament with a 2-1 loss on aggregate against Wolfsburg. Two-time champion Wolfsburg advanced to the semifinals for the second year in a row. Berger stopped Lyon captain Wendie Renard’s effort then parried away Lindsey Horan’s shot, prompting huge celebrations from her teammates. The Blues will next take on Barcelona in a rematch of the 2021 final.

