Chelsea, Wolfsburg reach Women’s Champions League semifinals
By The Associated Press
Wolfsburg's Alexandra Popp, left, challenges for the ball with PSG's Kheira Hamraoui during the women's Champions League soccer quarterfinal second leg soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and Paris Saint-Germain in Wolfsburg, Germany, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]
LONDON (AP) — Chelsea goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger saved two penalties to help Chelsea knock out title holder Lyon 4-3 in a shootout and reach the semifinals of the Women’s Champions League at Stamford Bridge. It was a bad evening for French clubs as PSG also exited the tournament with a 2-1 loss on aggregate against Wolfsburg. Two-time champion Wolfsburg advanced to the semifinals for the second year in a row. Berger stopped Lyon captain Wendie Renard’s effort then parried away Lindsey Horan’s shot, prompting huge celebrations from her teammates. The Blues will next take on Barcelona in a rematch of the 2021 final.
Wolfsburg's Alexandra Popp celebrates in the fan corner after the women's Champions League soccer quarterfinal second leg soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and Paris Saint-Germain in Wolfsburg, Germany, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner
Wolfsburg's players celebrate after Wolfsburg's Alexandra Popp, left, scored her side's opening goal during the women's Champions League soccer quarterfinal second leg soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and Paris Saint-Germain in Wolfsburg, Germany, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner
Chelsea players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout after the Women's Champions League quarterfinal second leg match against Olympique Lyon at Stamford Bridge, London, Thursday March 30, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)